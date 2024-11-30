CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 865 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $126.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average is $108.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

