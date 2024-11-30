CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 1,423 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,461,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,702,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 374,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SDY stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $118.33 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.12 and its 200-day moving average is $135.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.