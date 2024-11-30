Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,558,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Creatd Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a market cap of $203.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

About Creatd

(Get Free Report)

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.