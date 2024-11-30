Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.24 and last traded at C$7.33. Approximately 76,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 136,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Stock Performance
About Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
Further Reading
