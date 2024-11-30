Contrasting Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00 Society Pass 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rimini Street presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Society Pass has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,838.78%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Rimini Street.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $431.50 million 0.46 $26.06 million ($0.37) -5.84 Society Pass $8.17 million 0.44 -$18.13 million ($5.12) -0.19

Valuation and Earnings

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Society Pass, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -7.87% -83.26% 10.79% Society Pass -171.10% -431.98% -79.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Society Pass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rimini Street has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Society Pass on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients’ enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs; and Rimini Custom, a program that expands support and related services to a broader portfolio of enterprise software. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and Fortune Global 100 companies across various industries. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

