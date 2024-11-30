Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $3,353.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,199.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,047.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $2,329.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,423.95.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

