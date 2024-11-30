Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,400 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Medpace comprises about 0.2% of Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target for the company. Baird R W cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.56.

MEDP opened at $340.63 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.80 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

