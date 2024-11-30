Conflux (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $100.30 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $925.95 million and approximately $100.30 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96,584.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.22 or 0.00552080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00105006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00034298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.93 or 0.00164556 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00074014 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,070,185,112 coins and its circulating supply is 4,632,682,191 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,070,078,954.65 with 4,632,578,938.26 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20043889 USD and is up 8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $101,225,457.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.