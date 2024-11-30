Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 73000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Condor Resources Stock Up 13.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$17.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 30.34, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Condor Resources

(Get Free Report)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.