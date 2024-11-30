Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in November

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.51.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

