Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 52,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 82,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Columbia Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.54 and a beta of 0.17.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Columbia Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 6,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

