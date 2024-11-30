Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 52,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 82,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.54 and a beta of 0.17.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
