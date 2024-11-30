Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 459.0 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
Shares of CHEOF opened at $188.36 on Friday. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $163.89 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.26.
About Cochlear
