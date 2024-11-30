Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 459.0 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of CHEOF opened at $188.36 on Friday. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $163.89 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.26.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

