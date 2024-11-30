Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of Clicks Group stock remained flat at $44.19 on Friday. 117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

