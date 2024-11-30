Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $22,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $354,000. Settian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.2% during the third quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

NYSE CLH opened at $260.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.42 and a 12 month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,731. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,829. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

