CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CK Hutchison Stock Up 0.6 %
CKHUY stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. CK Hutchison has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.07.
About CK Hutchison
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CK Hutchison
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.