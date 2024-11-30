CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Up 0.6 %

CKHUY stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. CK Hutchison has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

