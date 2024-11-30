Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUMN. UBS Group upped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

LUMN opened at $7.35 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Fowler bought 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,063.20. The trade was a 2.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,265,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 294,679 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 172,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

