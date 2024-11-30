Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 32,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 534,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 53,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,059,857.14. This trade represents a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,479 shares of company stock worth $19,490,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

CSCO opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

