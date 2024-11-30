Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 810 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $242.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $156.56 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.13 and a 200-day moving average of $246.92.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

