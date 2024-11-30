Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

SBAC opened at $226.25 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.78 and its 200-day moving average is $218.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 61.83%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

