CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIX. TD Securities cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.94.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$31.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$31.41.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

