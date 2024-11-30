China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,955,500 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the October 31st total of 12,597,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Power International Development Price Performance
CPWIF stock remained flat at C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Power International Development has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41.
About China Power International Development
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Power International Development
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.