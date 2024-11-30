China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,955,500 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the October 31st total of 12,597,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

CPWIF stock remained flat at C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Power International Development has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

