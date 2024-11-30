Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 237.3% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

CHKR stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,101. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.30%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 110.00%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

