Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSH.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$16.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$10.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently -358.82%.

Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total transaction of C$502,627.81. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.