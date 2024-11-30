Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $360.00 price objective on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $396.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

