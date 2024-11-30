Cetus Protocol (CETUS) Reaches One Day Volume of $60.41 Million

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, Cetus Protocol has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Cetus Protocol has a total market cap of $227.91 million and approximately $60.41 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cetus Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $96,208.33 or 0.99848512 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96,146.61 or 0.99784461 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cetus Protocol Token Profile

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,026,155 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official website is www.cetus.zone. The official message board for Cetus Protocol is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol.

Cetus Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.37465334 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $61,134,273.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cetus Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cetus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

