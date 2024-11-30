CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CeriBell from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

CeriBell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLL opened at $28.79 on Friday. CeriBell has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.53.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

CeriBell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Featured Articles

