Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Short Interest Update

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Central Plains Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPBI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534. Central Plains Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Plains Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Central Plains Bancshares worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

