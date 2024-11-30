Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. TD Securities downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,232,000 after buying an additional 568,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $783,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

