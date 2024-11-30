Celestia (TIA) Price Tops $8.21 on Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $8.21 or 0.00008503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $479.85 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,086,604,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,086,391,232.876415 with 434,614,009.551031 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 8.35565263 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $468,988,907.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

