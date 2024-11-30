Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $1,359,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 59.9% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 305.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $215.21 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

