Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Down 38.4% in November

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

CETEF stock remained flat at C$4.52 during trading on Friday. 41,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.64 and a 52 week high of C$5.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.90.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

