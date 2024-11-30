Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Down 38.4% in November

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
CETEF stock remained flat at C$4.52 during trading on Friday. 41,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.64 and a 52 week high of C$5.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.90.
About Cathedral Energy Services
