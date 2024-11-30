Casper Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31.80 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $229.79 million and approximately $31.80 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,100,443,556 coins and its circulating supply is 12,653,437,145 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,099,808,519 with 12,652,823,776 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01777375 USD and is up 11.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $31,468,788.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

