Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Sells $89,846.64 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $89,846.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,985.18. This represents a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cars.com Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CARS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 553,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,514. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 340.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 83,642 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 17.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 20.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

