CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CarMax were worth $24,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 69.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 351,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $7,736,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

KMX opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

