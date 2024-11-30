Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 39,034 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,034 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $25,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,586 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 123,161 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

