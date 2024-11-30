Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $24,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $450.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $356.45 and a 1-year high of $451.28.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.