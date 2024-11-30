Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 35,807 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,103,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Relx were worth $52,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,284,000 after acquiring an additional 548,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,155,000 after buying an additional 169,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,709,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Relx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 316,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

