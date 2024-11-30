Captrust Financial Advisors Has $58.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $58,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $241.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day moving average is $215.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.21 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.