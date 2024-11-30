Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $36.45 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

