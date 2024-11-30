Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,092 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 180.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 334,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 214,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,859,000 after purchasing an additional 740,398 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 73.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

