Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,637,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,394 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after buying an additional 212,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Royal Gold by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,991,000 after buying an additional 156,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 38.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after buying an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,648.06. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.99.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

