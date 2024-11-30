Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
CRNCY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.05.
About Capricorn Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.