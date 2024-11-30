Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

CRNCY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

About Capricorn Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.