Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon acquired 2,798,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This represents a 65.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAPR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,096. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $864.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

