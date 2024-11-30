Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0902 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CGSD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 33,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,712. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

