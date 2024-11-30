Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0859 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CGCP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 363,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,268. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.