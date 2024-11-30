Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0859 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CGCP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 363,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,268. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.
About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
