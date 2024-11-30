Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in November

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,269,700 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 1,786,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.4 days.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
CDUAF opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $31.73.
About Canadian Utilities
