Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Price Target to $25.00

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Alarum Technologies from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of ALAR stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Alarum Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

