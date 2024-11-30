Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 78,535 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,117,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 78,535 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $190,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.27.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

