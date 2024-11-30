Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 6,067 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.2% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $602,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,986,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $795.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $561.65 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $851.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $869.52. The company has a market cap of $755.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

