Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,103 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tesla were worth $344,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after acquiring an additional 301,968 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $345.16 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $361.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

